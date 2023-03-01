Volumes spurt at Delhivery Ltd counter

-
-
Poly Medicure Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 March 2023.
Delhivery Ltd notched up volume of 280.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 232.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.347.00. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 12614 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1929 shares. The stock increased 6.24% to Rs.995.60. Volumes stood at 1179 shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 5.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87864 shares. The stock gained 2.91% to Rs.700.00. Volumes stood at 34677 shares in the last session.
Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 26386 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9899 shares. The stock dropped 1.06% to Rs.350.05. Volumes stood at 14192 shares in the last session.
HLE Glascoat Ltd clocked volume of 15274 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5867 shares. The stock gained 1.19% to Rs.523.40. Volumes stood at 9087 shares in the last session.
