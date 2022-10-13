Indo Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2022.

Indo Amines Ltd spiked 14.18% to Rs 140.95 at 13-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24130 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 133.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1398 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 16.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13924 shares in the past one month.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 9.00% to Rs 41.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10460 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd advanced 8.99% to Rs 87.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3177 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)