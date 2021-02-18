New orders win boosts RPP Infra Projects

RPP Infra Projects advanced 2.56% to Rs 70 after the company informed that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 176.58 crore.
RPP Infra Projects - RPP-SMC (JV) has received a letter of acceptance for a new project - "TNRSP II/EPC14 - strengthening and widening (four lane) of Triuneveli-Sengottai-Kollam Road of SH-39 from km 5+000 to km 27+700 (Package-I)".
RPP Infra Projects (60% holding) along with its JV partner (40% holding) will invest in the project as per their capacity of holding and complete the above project within the decided timelines.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 February 2021.
RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation and water management.
