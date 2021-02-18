L&T's construction arm wins significant contract from NPCIL

-
ALSO READ
L&T secures significant order for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
BHEL bags order for reactor header assemblies from NPCIL
L&T commissions 99MW Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Power Plant
BHEL wins prestigious order for supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies
Adani Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar power plant at Chitrakoot, U.P.
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its construction arm has secured a significant order in the Nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to build two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.
The scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in a duration of 64 months.
The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first light water reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each. L&T is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3&4 units in the same premises, the company said in a BSE filing during market hours today.
According to L&T's classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The scrip fell 0.07% to Rs 1,547.15. It traded in the range of Rs 1,539 and Rs 1,550.80 so far during the day.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU