L&T's construction arm wins significant contract from NPCIL

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its construction arm has secured a significant order in the Nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to build two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

The scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in a duration of 64 months.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first light water reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each. L&T is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3&4 units in the same premises, the company said in a BSE filing during market hours today.

According to L&T's classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scrip fell 0.07% to Rs 1,547.15. It traded in the range of Rs 1,539 and Rs 1,550.80 so far during the day.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.

