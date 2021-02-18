Oil and Gas stocks jump

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 392.8 points or 2.62% at 15369.87 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 5.4%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 4.97%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.35%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.82%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.95%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.93%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.71%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.55%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.86%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.02 or 0.01% at 51698.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15221.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.19 points or 0.94% at 20070.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.97 points or 0.59% at 6778.22.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 740 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

