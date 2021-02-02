Marico Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 425.5, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.78% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.77% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 425.5, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 14547.6. The Sensex is at 49555.64, up 1.97%. Marico Ltd has risen around 2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33689.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 428.4, up 2.11% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 38.78% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.77% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 48.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

