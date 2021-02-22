Dr Reddys launches Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets in U.S.

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab DelayedRelease Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 15 mg and 30 mg, approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Prevacid brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $87 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020 according to IMS Health.

Dr. Reddy's Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets are available in 15 mg and 30 mg tablets in unit-dose packages of 100 (10 x 10).

