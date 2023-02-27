Droneacharya Aerial ties up with Gridbots Tech

Droneacharya Aerial Innovation said that it has joined hands as business partner with Ahmedabad-based Gridbots Technologies.

Gridbots Technologies specializes in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Their systems are used in various industries for defect detection, dimension measurement, sorting, grading, and other applications, helping clients achieve their digital factory goals efficiently.

Both the companies will manufacture drones; develop new products and technologies; will cross sell the products/services which are developed together, and which are offered currently; and will mutually share the technology, knowledge, network & resources for projects.

Through this collaboration Droneacharya will be starting a new business vertical i.e. manufacturing drones. For this purpose, Droneacharya will be setting up its own manufacturing unit in the city of Pune where its corporate office is situated.

The collaboration will combine Droneacharya's expertise in drone technology and Gridbots's resources for capturing the Indian and international markets thus widening the horizon for Droneacharya's existence and customer base internationally.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations provide high-end ecosystem of drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialized GIS training. The company's offerings can be classified into four broad categories namely, training, services, surveillance and others.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in FY22. Net sales in FY23 stood at Rs 3.59 crore, steeply higher from Rs 0.01 crore in FY22.

The scrip was down 3.80% to Rs 149.30 on the BSE.

