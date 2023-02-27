Volumes jump at Olectra Greentech Ltd counter

Olectra Greentech Ltd witnessed volume of 132.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares

Macrotech Developers Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2023.

Olectra Greentech Ltd witnessed volume of 132.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.54% to Rs.540.15. Volumes stood at 79 lakh shares in the last session.

Macrotech Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 33.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.09% to Rs.792.20. Volumes stood at 16.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd clocked volume of 23.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.41% to Rs.366.55. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd registered volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19449 shares. The stock rose 4.87% to Rs.5,833.95. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55089 shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.638.30. Volumes stood at 47443 shares in the last session.

