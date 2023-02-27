Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 110.56 points or 2.24% at 4832.5 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Deep Polymers Ltd (down 12.33%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 8.95%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 7.69%),N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 6.6%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 5.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 4.96%), Insecticides India Ltd (down 4.93%), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (down 4.6%), Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.53%), and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.49%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 3.43%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), and Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.73%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 364.69 or 0.61% at 59099.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 132.3 points or 0.76% at 17333.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 398.52 points or 1.44% at 27186.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.93 points or 1.21% at 8564.72.

On BSE,785 shares were trading in green, 2707 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

