Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 653.64 points or 2.16% at 29586.94 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 6.9%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 6.73%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 5.48%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 4.88%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were D-Link India Ltd (down 3.9%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.86%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.48%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.36%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (up 5.4%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.24%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.12%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 364.69 or 0.61% at 59099.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 132.3 points or 0.76% at 17333.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 398.52 points or 1.44% at 27186.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.93 points or 1.21% at 8564.72.

On BSE,785 shares were trading in green, 2707 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

