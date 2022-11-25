Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Avro India Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2022.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Avro India Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2022.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd crashed 12.49% to Rs 11 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62206 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd tumbled 7.67% to Rs 27.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64217 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd lost 6.18% to Rs 111.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6742 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd slipped 5.51% to Rs 328.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 924 shares in the past one month.

Ugro Capital Ltd pared 5.47% to Rs 154.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6246 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)