Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 164.29% to Rs 0.74 croreNet Loss of Duke Offshore reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 164.29% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.740.28 164 OPM %24.32-235.71 -PBDT0.17-0.65 LP PBT-0.05-1.13 96 NP-0.05-1.13 96
