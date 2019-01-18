JUST IN
Board of Wipro approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:3
Wipro consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 15059.50 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 29.98% to Rs 2510.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1931.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 15059.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13669.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15059.5013669.00 10 OPM %21.8718.19 -PBDT3758.302993.40 26 PBT3241.202465.60 31 NP2510.401931.30 30

