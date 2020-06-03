Duncan Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mishka Exim reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Techindia Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
M B Parikh Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kansal Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.61% to Rs 10.46 croreNet loss of Duncan Engineering reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.61% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 43.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4611.97 -13 43.3844.46 -2 OPM %12.6213.87 -13.4910.89 - PBDT1.281.93 -34 6.454.77 35 PBT0.961.56 -38 5.063.10 63 NP-0.801.24 PL 3.262.78 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU