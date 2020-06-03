JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Jindal Steel & Power records 28% growth in steel sales
Business Standard

Duncan Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.61% to Rs 10.46 crore

Net loss of Duncan Engineering reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.61% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 43.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4611.97 -13 43.3844.46 -2 OPM %12.6213.87 -13.4910.89 - PBDT1.281.93 -34 6.454.77 35 PBT0.961.56 -38 5.063.10 63 NP-0.801.24 PL 3.262.78 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU