Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

SBC Exports Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Universal Autofoundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 10.40% to Rs 143 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101 shares in the past one month.

SBC Exports Ltd tumbled 9.48% to Rs 14.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 23.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd shed 5.59% to Rs 655.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60167 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 93.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13687 shares in the past one month.

