Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 December 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14442 shares. The stock rose 9.71% to Rs.973.75. Volumes stood at 27644 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd recorded volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40128 shares. The stock gained 8.88% to Rs.422.85. Volumes stood at 41016 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.47% to Rs.305.30. Volumes stood at 80787 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 115.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.11% to Rs.74.25. Volumes stood at 25.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd notched up volume of 14.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.241.95. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

