Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves acquisition of stake in solar company
Hatsun Agro soars as board to decide rights issue terms
Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Hatsun Agro Product plans expansion of its milk collection centers
Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 48.26% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14442 shares
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 December 2022.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14442 shares. The stock rose 9.71% to Rs.973.75. Volumes stood at 27644 shares in the last session.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd recorded volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40128 shares. The stock gained 8.88% to Rs.422.85. Volumes stood at 41016 shares in the last session.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.47% to Rs.305.30. Volumes stood at 80787 shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 115.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.11% to Rs.74.25. Volumes stood at 25.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd notched up volume of 14.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.241.95. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU