Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 29.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 48.61 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 29.56% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.57% to Rs 17.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 160.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.6143.02 13 160.82159.02 1 OPM %18.3318.01 -18.4819.60 - PBDT8.667.55 15 28.7530.23 -5 PBT7.836.72 17 25.4026.91 -6 NP5.614.33 30 17.9617.51 3

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:01 IST

