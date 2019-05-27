Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 29.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 48.61 crore

Net profit of rose 29.56% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.57% to Rs 17.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 160.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

48.6143.02160.82159.0218.3318.0118.4819.608.667.5528.7530.237.836.7225.4026.915.614.3317.9617.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)