Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit rises 347.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.61% to Rs 798.49 crore

Net profit of Nectar rose 347.56% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 798.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 593.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.24% to Rs 47.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.49% to Rs 2784.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1875.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

