Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit rises 347.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sterling Webnet reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 34.61% to Rs 798.49 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience rose 347.56% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 798.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 593.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.24% to Rs 47.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.49% to Rs 2784.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1875.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales798.49593.17 35 2784.931875.53 48 OPM %9.318.63 -9.4812.61 - PBDT37.3722.32 67 121.81126.87 -4 PBT22.836.15 271 58.5562.56 -6 NP17.413.89 348 47.3352.15 -9

