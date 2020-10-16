Eastern Silk Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2020.

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd lost 9.52% to Rs 0.95 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3679 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 8.87% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1775 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd tumbled 8.67% to Rs 698.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd dropped 8.66% to Rs 15.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 438 shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd fell 8.65% to Rs 3.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2795 shares in the past one month.

