Shakti Pump rallies after turnaround Q2 numbers

Shakti Pumps jumped 6.61% to Rs 248.45 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.24 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations surged 120% to Rs 201.08 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 91.20 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 16 October 2020.

Shakti Pumps posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 22.47 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.34 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total tax expense stood at Rs 7.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a tax rebate of Rs 2.64 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel water pumps, motors and solar pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)