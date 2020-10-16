Shakti Pump rallies after turnaround Q2 numbers

-
Shakti Pumps jumped 6.61% to Rs 248.45 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.24 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the same period last year.Consolidated revenue from operations surged 120% to Rs 201.08 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 91.20 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 16 October 2020.
Shakti Pumps posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 22.47 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.34 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total tax expense stood at Rs 7.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a tax rebate of Rs 2.64 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel water pumps, motors and solar pumps.
