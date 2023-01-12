Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 11.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 3.66 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 11.05% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.662.7546.45-40.734.073.563.823.443.823.44

