Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 11.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 3.66 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 11.05% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.662.75 33 OPM %46.45-40.73 -PBDT4.073.56 14 PBT3.823.44 11 NP3.823.44 11
