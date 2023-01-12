Vaxfab Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Vaxfab Enterprises reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.0306.9000.1400.1400.100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)