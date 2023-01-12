Vaxtex Cotfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 11.39 croreNet profit of Vaxtex Cotfab reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3916.40 -31 OPM %-12.550.85 -PBDT-1.410.05 PL PBT-1.48-0.03 -4833 NP0.09-0.03 LP
