Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soars 2.24%, up for third straight session

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.85, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 73.87% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 29.5% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.85, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has added around 23.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9181.5, up 2.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

