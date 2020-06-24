Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd spurts 5%

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.5, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 68.63% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 18.72% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.5, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has added around 17.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 25.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10881.4, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

