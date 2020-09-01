Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, International Conveyors Ltd and Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2020.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd lost 10.11% to Rs 16.45 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd tumbled 9.80% to Rs 31.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77151 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up crashed 8.24% to Rs 88. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

International Conveyors Ltd pared 7.28% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56344 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd dropped 7.04% to Rs 15.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7232 shares in the past one month.

