Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 10.60% to Rs 9.11 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2128.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 692.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 146.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd tumbled 8.60% to Rs 249.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8312 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd slipped 6.19% to Rs 190.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd corrected 6.12% to Rs 399. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5841 shares in the past one month.

