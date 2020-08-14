Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 1.94%

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 14.56% over last one month compared to 12.64% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.79% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 1.94% today to trade at Rs 21250. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.39% to quote at 17672.7. The index is up 12.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bosch Ltd decreased 1.79% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.52 % over last one year compared to the 3.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 14.56% over last one month compared to 12.64% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2355 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6606 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 23427.75 on 26 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12460 on 07 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)