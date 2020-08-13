Aurobindo Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TVS Srichakra Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Essel Propack Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2020.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 886 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd crashed 5.14% to Rs 1478.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1366 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 111.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd corrected 4.69% to Rs 16.06. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Essel Propack Ltd fell 4.23% to Rs 265.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35006 shares in the past one month.

