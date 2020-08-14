Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spikes 7.94%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 62.22% over last one month compared to 10.86% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 6.75% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd rose 7.94% today to trade at Rs 1404. The S&P BSE Industrials index is up 0.77% to quote at 2569.85. The index is up 10.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Redington India Ltd increased 6.8% and RPP Infra Projects Ltd added 5.3% on the day. The S&P BSE Industrials index went down 6.11 % over last one year compared to the 3.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 62.22% over last one month compared to 10.86% gain in S&P BSE Industrials index and 6.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 58450 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43083 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1423.55 on 14 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 448 on 24 Mar 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)