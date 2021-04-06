Volumes spurt at EIH Ltd counter

EIH Ltd registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32361 shares

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 April 2021.

EIH Ltd registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32361 shares. The stock slipped 0.81% to Rs.91.80. Volumes stood at 29766 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd saw volume of 13910 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3150 shares. The stock increased 4.13% to Rs.632.90. Volumes stood at 4231 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 31770 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9122 shares. The stock increased 7.66% to Rs.462.90. Volumes stood at 11108 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd recorded volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48230 shares. The stock gained 0.60% to Rs.59.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 18740 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8453 shares. The stock rose 3.35% to Rs.929.15. Volumes stood at 20308 shares in the last session.

