Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 September 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 26.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.24% to Rs.142.95. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23646 shares. The stock increased 6.73% to Rs.5,433.05. Volumes stood at 55212 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 21940 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3221 shares. The stock gained 0.01% to Rs.8,873.80. Volumes stood at 1817 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60599 shares. The stock rose 3.30% to Rs.369.60. Volumes stood at 44997 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 209.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.16% to Rs.142.75. Volumes stood at 26.76 lakh shares in the last session.

