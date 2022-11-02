AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 222.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 436.69% to Rs 7.46 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 222.22% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 436.69% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.461.39 437 OPM %34.327.19 -PBDT3.871.44 169 PBT3.420.98 249 NP2.320.72 222
