AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 222.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 436.69% to Rs 7.46 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 222.22% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 436.69% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

