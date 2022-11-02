Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 1473.54 croreNet profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 4.16% to Rs 129.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1473.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1418.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1473.541418.21 4 OPM %13.0116.84 -PBDT221.21224.02 -1 PBT154.92164.36 -6 NP129.40135.01 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU