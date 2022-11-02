Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 1473.54 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 4.16% to Rs 129.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1473.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1418.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1473.541418.2113.0116.84221.21224.02154.92164.36129.40135.01

