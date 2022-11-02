JUST IN
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 4.16% to Rs 129.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1473.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1418.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1473.541418.21 4 OPM %13.0116.84 -PBDT221.21224.02 -1 PBT154.92164.36 -6 NP129.40135.01 -4

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:56 IST

