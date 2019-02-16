JUST IN
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180.22 -18 OPM %72.2281.82 -PBDT0.040.13 -69 PBT0.040.13 -69 NP0.030.10 -70

