EKI Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 568.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46586 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1024.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38962 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 1895. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 169.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19060 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd corrected 4.43% to Rs 972. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82353 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd plummeted 3.73% to Rs 935.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6333 shares in the past one month.

