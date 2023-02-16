JUST IN
Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 1000 cr term loan from Bajaj Housing Finance
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Adani Total Gas Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2023.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 24.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.644.50. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd recorded volume of 58.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.00% to Rs.1,022.60. Volumes stood at 74780 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42894 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.442.20. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked volume of 27.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 9.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 54.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.34% to Rs.1,899.95. Volumes stood at 14.66 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:30 IST

