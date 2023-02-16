Volumes soar at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 24.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2023.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 24.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.644.50. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd recorded volume of 58.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.00% to Rs.1,022.60. Volumes stood at 74780 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42894 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.442.20. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked volume of 27.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 9.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 54.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.34% to Rs.1,899.95. Volumes stood at 14.66 lakh shares in the last session.

