Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 20.33 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 57.89% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.22% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 48.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.3315.46 32 48.7739.70 23 OPM %7.829.77 -9.626.65 - PBDT1.051.41 -26 3.383.02 12 PBT0.821.20 -32 2.502.24 12 NP0.320.76 -58 1.731.66 4
