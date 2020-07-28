Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 20.33 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 57.89% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.22% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 48.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.3315.4648.7739.707.829.779.626.651.051.413.383.020.821.202.502.240.320.761.731.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)