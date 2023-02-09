Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 87.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.662.44 9 OPM %7.5218.85 -PBDT0.130.62 -79 PBT0.070.56 -88 NP0.070.56 -88
