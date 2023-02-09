Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 87.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.662.447.5218.850.130.620.070.560.070.56

