Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 18.15% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 35.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.96% to Rs 39.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 128.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

