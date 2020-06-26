JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S & T Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.03% to Rs 35.18 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 18.15% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 35.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.96% to Rs 39.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 128.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.1855.87 -37 128.53168.19 -24 OPM %43.3537.84 -36.6530.03 - PBDT17.0722.91 -25 53.1854.27 -2 PBT16.6022.88 -27 52.5454.04 -3 NP12.1814.88 -18 39.1836.63 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU