Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 11.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 11.29% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.24% to Rs 29.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 364.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

