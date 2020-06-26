Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 11.29% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 11.29% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.24% to Rs 29.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 364.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.83118.30 -27 364.24512.20 -29 OPM %16.6513.68 -16.8516.78 - PBDT13.7716.30 -16 61.2088.64 -31 PBT7.2111.26 -36 36.9869.59 -47 NP8.187.35 11 29.0544.86 -35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 15:53 IST

