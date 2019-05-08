Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 250.41 crore

Net profit of declined 95.26% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 250.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.38% to Rs 12.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 953.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 911.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

250.41369.75953.75911.2713.6519.7411.7212.0018.9461.0271.4353.158.0747.6027.855.082.3850.1712.078.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)