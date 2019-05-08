Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Elecon Engineering Company considers private placement of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr
Brady & Morris Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 193.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sadbhav Engineering standalone net profit rises 14.33% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 250.41 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 95.26% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 250.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.38% to Rs 12.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 953.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 911.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales250.41369.75 -32 953.75911.27 5 OPM %13.6519.74 -11.7212.00 - PBDT18.9461.02 -69 71.4353.15 34 PBT8.0747.60 -83 27.855.08 448 NP2.3850.17 -95 12.078.08 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU