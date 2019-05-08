JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Market extends losses as trade war jitters continue
Business Standard

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 250.41 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 95.26% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 250.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.38% to Rs 12.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 953.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 911.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales250.41369.75 -32 953.75911.27 5 OPM %13.6519.74 -11.7212.00 - PBDT18.9461.02 -69 71.4353.15 34 PBT8.0747.60 -83 27.855.08 448 NP2.3850.17 -95 12.078.08 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU