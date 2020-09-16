Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.25 -100 OPM %0-12.00 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.060.05 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU