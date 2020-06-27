Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.82% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 25.42% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.82% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.05% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.71% to Rs 10.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

