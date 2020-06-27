Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 90.48% in the December 2019 quarter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 61.14% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.82% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 25.42% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.82% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.05% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.71% to Rs 10.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.434.25 -43 10.2819.66 -48 OPM %-32.51-3.76 --12.745.75 - PBDT0.360.76 -53 1.624.18 -61 PBT0.320.59 -46 1.493.90 -62 NP0.440.59 -25 1.473.27 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU