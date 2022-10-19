KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 178.32% to Rs 159.84 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 72.59% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 178.32% to Rs 159.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.159.8457.4333.0141.4241.9916.5136.3514.9421.1612.26

