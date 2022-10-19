KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 178.32% to Rs 159.84 croreNet profit of KPI Green Energy rose 72.59% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 178.32% to Rs 159.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.8457.43 178 OPM %33.0141.42 -PBDT41.9916.51 154 PBT36.3514.94 143 NP21.1612.26 73
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
