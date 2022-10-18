Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 3.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 2723.15 crore

Net profit of Mahindra CIE Automotive rose 3.04% to Rs 171.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 2723.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2090.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2723.152090.6911.6412.84314.38262.60227.21179.13171.37166.32

