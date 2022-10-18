Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 3.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE rises after decent Q1 performance
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 2.17% stake held in Mahindra CIE Automotive
Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1499.90% in the March 2022 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 38.66% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 2723.15 croreNet profit of Mahindra CIE Automotive rose 3.04% to Rs 171.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 2723.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2090.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2723.152090.69 30 OPM %11.6412.84 -PBDT314.38262.60 20 PBT227.21179.13 27 NP171.37166.32 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU