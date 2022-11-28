Emami Ltd soars 1.46%

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 440.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.26% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44102.6, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86030 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

