Emami Ltd spurts 3.84%, gains for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 453.25, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% jump in NIFTY and a 10.67% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 453.25, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15922.75. The Sensex is at 53559.21, up 0.8%. Emami Ltd has gained around 8.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39690.6, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

