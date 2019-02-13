JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Emami Realty standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1866.67% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Emami Realty declined 37.31% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1866.67% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.720.24 1867 OPM %749.5811458.33 -PBDT0.810.82 -1 PBT0.680.72 -6 NP0.420.67 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements