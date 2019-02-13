Emami Realty standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1866.67% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Emami Realty declined 37.31% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1866.67% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.720.24 1867 OPM %749.5811458.33 -PBDT0.810.82 -1 PBT0.680.72 -6 NP0.420.67 -37
